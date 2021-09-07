It’s like a three-legged stool — jobs, housing and workers. That’s how Fort Pierre Development Corporation Executive Director Dave Bonde described economic development and Pierre Economic Development Corporation Chief Operating Officer Jim Protexter is in agreement.
“It’s hard to tell what comes first, but you’re not going to get people to move here if you don’t have housing,” Bonde said. “So our concentration at this point in Fort Pierre is working on affordable housing, entry-level housing, workforce development housing, whatever term you want to use.”
Bonde said he’d had lunch with Protexter on Thursday to touch base on Pierre and Fort Pierre’s respective business communities and found their cities are both facing the same economic problem.
“We’re all faced with the same thing right now, and that is just finding enough employees for the jobs that are out there,” Bonde said. “And right now it’s got employers frustrated, no question.”
Protexter said that in confidential discussions about development in the Pierre area, his board often comes back to the same question.
“The question is always, ‘I’m glad they’re interested in Pierre, where are they going to find somebody to work?’” Protexter said. “So that’s a big hurdle, and housing is related to that.”
As far as brick-and-mortar retailers the Pierre area is missing, Bonde and Protexter agreed that clothing stores, especially those retailing men’s clothing, are establishments the area could use.
“We’re just woefully short on some of the clothing-type stores,” Protexter said. “That’s just so hard anymore. I don’t know where you would buy a men’s suit in town. That’s a concern, but that’s also a tough business to be in, competing with online sales for that. Some larger clothing stores, men’s probably in particular, is what I hear a lot that we don’t have. Of course, any large employer with great wages would be nice, but again, you have to have housing and people and jobs. Those three have to kind of circle each other, you know?”
“That’s an issue,” Bonde said. “We don’t have a clothing store, necessarily, in Fort Pierre. We’ve got Western stores, and they do well, they’re busy. But back-to-school shopping and that kind of thing, people are leaving town to do it. There’s no question, because there just isn’t anything here.”
State Farm Agent Becki Potrzeba, a member of the Pierre Business Improvement District No. 1, said Pierre needs to focus on nurturing the businesses it already has before it focuses on growth.
“In my opinion, we need to continue to support our local businesses that have committed to the Pierre area already,” Potrzeba wrote in a Friday email. “Then, we can look at our future growth and support new ideas. As a board, we look forward to hearing ideas that improve our current city and bring tourists to the area.”
Likewise, Part-Owner John Poncelet of the Governor’s Inn, who serves as president of BID No. 1’s board, said Pierre needs more workers more than it needs any one new business to move in.
“I don’t know if we need more businesses around, we just need more help to do it,” Poncelet said.
Potrzeba added that she encourages anyone with ideas or tourism projects to reach out the BID or the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The future is bright for our area,” Potrzeba wrote.
