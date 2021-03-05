Starting this fall, high school graduates in the Pierre area will have an opportunity to earn an associate degree while gaining work experience — all without leaving town.
Dakota Wesleyan University, which is based in Mitchell, is piloting a program in Pierre called Learn & Earn. The 18-month program is meant to give students real-world skills and job training, University Provost Joseph Roidt said Wednesday.
“One of the things in designing this program was to ask ‘Can we design it in such a way that we’re really trying to give students a tangible benefit at the earliest possible moment?’” he said. “So that even if they have to leave for some reason, due to life experiences or financial challenges, they’ll leave with some sort of tangible benefit.”
Each student who enrolls in the program will also enter a paid internship with a local employer. As they progress through the program, the focus will gradually shift from a more traditional academic setting to placing a larger emphasis on the student’s internship time, Roidt said.
“Our partners in the business industry, what they’re signing on for is simply supporting a student through a year-long paid internship,” he said. “They’re not under any obligation to hire that student, but if they have workforce needs and they’re happy with the student’s performance, I mean ideally this is a pathway for students to enter those professions in the community.”
The coursework will also start with classes more tailored to building the skills students will use in their internships and beyond. General education classes, which are traditionally front-loaded at the beginning of one’s college career, will be introduced gradually.
“I use the metaphor of trying to build shorter ladders for people,” Roidt said. “A traditional four-year degree means a lot of students fall off that ladder in part because they don’t know where it’s taking them or why it’s important to go to your history course or something like that.”
The first 12 months of instruction will be applicable to all industries. Then students will be able to enroll in classes that fit their interests, Roidt said.
“Whether you’re working for the state government or you’re working for a nonprofit or working in a business — all the content will be relevant to any of those different spheres of activity,” he said.
The program will be a great opportunity to build and maintain a qualified workforce in the greater Pierre area, Pierre Economic Development Corporation Chief Operating Officer Jim Protexter said Wednesday.
“By partnering with some of our existing businesses for some internships, I think these students will get a good start, not have nearly the debt and stay in town,” he said.
The program will cost $18,000, according to its website. A high school degree or GED is required for admission, as is a grade point average of 2.0 or work experience. But ACT/SAT scores are not a requirement, according to the website.
Protexter and the Economic Development Corporation have helped advise the university as this program has been established.
Dakota Wesleyan has also recruited area businesses leaders like Becky Burke, vice president of strategic initiatives with BankWest, into advisory roles.
“I think this is a really good opportunity to collaborate with Dakota Wesleyan University and provide those students with an opportunity to further their educations and gain workforce experience,” Burke said.
The bank has offered an internship program for a number of years and is considering participating in the program as an employer.
While this program — which is also going to be offered in Sioux Falls — is new to Dakota Wesleyan, it perfectly fits the university’s mission, said Roidt, the provost.
“The history of Dakota Wesleyan University is really one of serving students who might not otherwise have access to a college degree or a college experience,” he said. “That’s part of our identity. We’ve always served a large first-generation population and we’ve always served a significant number of low-income students.”
Pierre has resources like the Capital City Campus, but its access to higher education is relatively limited. That made the area a prime candidate for the program, Roidt said.
“As we have monitored our metrics over the past decade, one of the things we’re realizing — and there’s a lot of literature out there about this right now — that communities like Pierre, communities that are relatively isolated from higher education resources are called educational deserts,” he said. “That tends to be defined as communities where citizens have to drive an hour or more to access an institution of higher education.”
In the future the university hopes to expand the program to other communities in the region. But right now, it’s gearing up to hit the ground running this fall.
“Out of the gate our goal is to get the program flying and get some people through it so we can show that it works,” he said. “And we’ve had really good response so far.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.