“Even before COVID-19 hit our country, South Dakota’s cattle producers were seeing significant losses. This has only worsened in recent months,” U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said as the Department of Justice began investigating allegations of meat packer pricing.
Now, Rounds is joining with several senators in pressing for more answers. These include U.S. Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska.
“Cattle prices in South Dakota are affected by the average negotiated cash trade nationwide which has dropped dramatically over the past 15 years,” Rounds said on Tuesday. “The decrease in cash trades has reduced price discovery. In order to establish a fair cattle market for cattle producers, real, vigorous price discovery is needed.”
Tuesday, Rounds, Thune and Fischer sent a letter to the DOJ to reinforce their concerns.
“The lack of competition in the meatpacking industry has resulted in a vulnerable beef supply chain, which the current national emergency has destabilized further,” the senators wrote. “Since February, we have seen live cattle prices slump by more than 18 percent, while wholesale beef prices have increased by as much as 115 percent during the same period.”
Other signatories to the letter include the following Sens:
- Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.
- John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
- Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
- Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
- Mike Crapo, R-Idaho
- Steve Daines, R-Mont.
- Mike Enzi, R-Wyo.
- Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
- Josh Hawley, R-Mo.
- John Hoeven, R-N.D.
- Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.
- Doug Jones, D-Ala.
- Martha McSally, R-Ariz.,
- Jim Risch, R-Idaho
- Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, and
- Tina Smith, D-Minn.
In a related matter, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., is also working to fix the matter.
“Beef is flying off the shelves, while our cattle producers can barely make ends meet. Something doesn’t add up,” Johnson said.
“Our ranchers have made it more than clear, they don’t want a handout from the federal government, they want a competitive market,” he added.
