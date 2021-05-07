Local businesses continue to work through supply problems but keep an eye on a brighter future as they weather the storm.
Petersen Motors Co-owner Russ Dulany said they've had backorder issues on everything from motorcycles and lawn mowers to generators and general apparel merchandise.
Dulany, 70, said he's been working at the lot since he was 12 years old -- only taking a two-year break after receiving a draft notice in 1970. He said supply issues began in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic when the tariffs increased prices.
"I call it what it is," Dulany said, referring to the tariff as a tax. "If we're taxing people to bring their stuff over, it's no different than in your business. If paper goes up 20 percent, you got to add something someplace. You can't eat 20 percent. So, that started it. The pandemic has not helped."
He said labor shortages are also having an impact both on orders and locally in his shop. Petersen typically has 16 people on their staff. Dulany said they're down to six employees, and they recently hired two sisters out of high school.
Recently, Dulany said they couldn't get an order of tires from a back-ordered supplier because ports ran short on dock workers to unload container ships.
Petersen Motors is short about 30 bikes that would typically fill the sales floor on South Fort Street. The location is also down to less than one-third of its merchandise cabinets. Dulany said they ordered large advertisement displays to help fill out some of the empty floor space.
But it didn't end there. Dulany also has some of his bikes on the sales floor and bikes waiting for new owners to pick them up.
Gateway Toyota General Manager Chris Kelly said the new car shortage is the most trying in his 25 years in the industry -- leaving the location with about half the inventory compared to a year ago. But he said the dealership found success with its used car inventory, and he found March and April the best two sales months in his three years at the location.
"We've managed to scrounge and, you know, call and use our networking," he said. "And we've been able to keep the lot pretty full so far."
Kelly said the dealership used its contacts to call around and trade or buy inventory. He said they also keep some supply in stock by buying local from the general public.
"It's allowed us to keep the used car inventory at least at a level that keeps us chugging along, you know," Kelly said.
But when it comes to why the stock is down, he said there are different reasons behind the shortage, from labor in factories to technical issues in manufacturing.
"That has left us with fewer cars to sell, which has made us have to go out and get creative about getting used cars to fill the hole," Kelly said.
But he found customers in Pierre are patient about the shortage in new car inventory and are still finding vehicles to meet their needs.
Gateway is also seeing some success with online sales, which Kelly said allowed the dealership to increase its customer base to more surrounding areas around Pierre.
"You know, if anything, that's grown a little bit," he said. "Since COVID, for sure. People that are, of course, COVID-concerned and don't necessarily want to have the contact, we've been able to adjust our sales model a little bit to accommodate that and go to them in cases. And work with them in a way that they're comfortable with."
Shortages aren't limited to new cars and motorcycles. Pedal and Paddle owner Tom Pritchard was busy at work repairing bicycles on Thursday. He said new stock is low, leaving him spending more time focusing on making repairs.
"I can tell you this -- the whole supply line is screwed up," he said. "Yeah, I've got orders in on bikes from last year that still haven't shown up."
Now, he said repairs are pretty much the only thing he is doing.
Dulany said their service department is spending more time working on repairs as well. But supply shortages are also impacting part shipments.
"We're keeping our shop busy," he said. "And we're trying to do what we can up front, but we don't have anything to sell basically. And you need that big money coming in to take care of this. Fortunately, we came from a family where our mother made us save half of our check growing up. So, we're pretty thrifty and always have a cushion at the business and our personal lives."
With part orders running short as well, Dulany said they're repairing equipment that they would have typically replaced before.
Dulany sees a lack of incentive for people to get back to work from unemployment benefits as a significant factor behind the labor shortages in Pierre and around the nation. He said things could turn around soon but not until people return to work.
He said you could turn the supply and labor chain off like a light switch, but it takes time to turn it back on.
"So, if we could get back to work and we can get some stuff, I think it will smooth itself back out," Dulany said.
