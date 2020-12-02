A cigarette started a fire that led to the destruction of a Toyota on a Pierre Street and the arrest of the driver for a felony DUI.
It began about 5:50 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, with a 911 call about a car fire on East Sully Avenue near the intersection with Buchanan Avenue, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol, whose officials responded to the incident. Pierre police officers and Pierre volunteer firefighters also arrived.
The location is just a block from the Oahe Softball complex in southeast Pierre.
Brady Goff, 35, was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry on East Sully Avenue just about at the intersection with South Buchanan Avenue, Mangan said. There was no crash.
People had called in what looked like a fire, apparently.
“It was fully involved when we showed up,” Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul told the Capital Journal.
It appeared a fire started in the passenger compartment of the car, not in the engine compartment, which is the more common origin of a car fire, Paul said. Officials believe a cigarette under a seat or on a seat started the fire.
“He pulled over and couldn’t get the fire out,” Paul said. “So it was a total loss. The tires blew, which is typical in a car fire. And then some people reported what appeared to be fireworks in the vehicle, popping. So he must have had some fireworks in there.”
Mangan said a patrol trooper responded and was asked to give Goff a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test.
That led to Goff being arrested for DUI and being led to the Hughes County Jail, he said.
The patrol trooper who responded to the call said in his probable cause affidavit that the driver and a police officer were talking. With a car on fire, the police officer asked the trooper if he would give Goff a field sobriety test and a “preliminary breath test.”
The trooper said Goff told him “that he threw a cigarette out of the window and thought some of the ashes/embers fell inside of the window and started the seat on fire.”
The trooper said in his affidavit: “I administered the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and exercises and subsequently arrested the defendant for driving under the influence.”
His breathalyzer test showed 0.22% breath alcohol concentration, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08%, according to his ticket.
Goff lives in north Pierre on West Fifth Street, according to his ticket.
According to the ticket the trooper gave Goff, he was expected to be charged by the state’s attorney with a third DUI, which is a Class 6 felony with a maximum sentence of two years in prison.
The trooper also cited him for “throwing a match or burning object from a vehicle.” That’s a Class 2 misdemeanor with a top sentence of 30 days in jail.
Goff was booked into the Hughes County Jail Sunday night, Nov. 22, and made his initial court appearance on Monday, Nov. 23.
He made his bail, set at $500 and is slated to be arraigned and enter a formal plea, on Dec. 22, in state circuit court in Pierre.
