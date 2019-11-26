For every bowl of chili purchased at MoJoz Coffee & More, a bowl goes towards feeding the Pierre area’s hungry. The “Breaking Bread with our Neighbors” program starts Sunday, Dec. 1, from noon to 3 p.m., where MoJoz personnel will be at the Griffin Park shelter to offer chili, soup and hot beverages to those in need.
“If you would like to participate but chili isn’t your cup of beans, you can donate unopened and unexpired canned beans or broth, money or other warm items (coats, gloves, hats) that people will need in the cold air. You can even attend and help out,” said Jenifer Taylor, owner of MoJoz in the mall parking lot.
Taylor is starting a pay-it-forward movement, a proactive forwardness to reach out to community members who are in a tough spot and in need.
“When we moved here, we had no real idea of the homeless population. I also became aware of a hungry population by way of programs like Meals on Wheels, the Backpack Program, the Food Pantry, Pierre Area Referral Service, etc.,” said Taylor.
“We are asking our customers to participate in a Sunday Service to break bread with our neighbors,” said Taylor. “The participation offers ‘buy a chili or soup, give a chili or soup.’ We are hoping it won’t be too terrible of a weather condition, so that folks can access hot coffee, cocoa, chili or soup and warm bread. We have a few people willing to deliver these items to people in need and have difficulty in mobility. We are hopeful someone will respond with a donated space in an accessible location as it gets colder, so people can come out of the cold to have a warm lunch with people who care on the following Sundays in December.”
