Maintaining the move will both "simplify life for South Dakota’s agriculture producers" and "save taxpayers money," Gov. Kristi Noem took executive action on Tuesday to eliminate the state's Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
Consolidating the former environmental department with the state Department of Agriculture, Noem's action creates the new Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR).
“With this merger, we are fostering sustainable agriculture and conservation that we can pass on to our kids and grandkids,” Noem stated via news release. “This merger will simplify life for South Dakota’s agriculture producers by creating a one-stop shop in state government. It will also save taxpayers money by streamlining the state’s regulatory bodies, eliminating redundancies, and creating a better customer service experience for all.”
Noem took this action despite the objection of South Dakota Farmers Union President Doug Sombke.
"The current missions of the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources stand independent of one another. And because of this, these departments serve as a valuable check and balance system for one another," Sombke stated last week.
"I along with nearly 19,000 family farmers and ranchers who make up South Dakota Farmers Union are opposed to Gov. Noem’s proposal to merge the Department of Agriculture with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources," Sombke added.
Nevertheless, Hunter Roberts, current secretary of Environment and Natural Resources and acting-secretary of Agriculture, will serve as the cabinet secretary for the new department. Lieutenant Gov. Larry Rhoden, who previously served as interim-secretary of Agriculture, will continue serving in his current role of agriculture ambassador.
“Gov. Noem has a tremendous vision for the next generation of agriculture, and we’re excited to see it through,” Roberts stated. “I’m excited for the synergies that this merger will create.”
“Gov. Noem and I are the only farmer/rancher duo in the country to be serving as governor and lieutenant governor,” Rhoden added. “We are excited for the potential that this merger has to unleash the next generation of agriculture for our state. I look forward to continue working as an ambassador to the agriculture industry.”
The merger has the support of the South Dakota Farm Bureau, based on a vote of their convention delegates, representing county farm bureaus throughout the state.
“We believe this merger will make government work better for farmers and ranchers and will strengthen the future of agriculture,” bureau President Scott VanderWal stated. “The agriculture industry is continually evolving, and thanks to Gov. Noem’s leadership, South Dakota continues to be on the leading edge of that evolution. There is no better time than now to solidify agriculture’s role in protecting our environment and natural resources while ensuring our industry in South Dakota remains economically viable and growing.”
