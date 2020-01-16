Sixth grade student Trevor Caldwell, was the Stanley County School winner in the National Geographic GeoBee held Jan. 8.

Students in grades four through eight competed for this title by answering a variety of geography questions. Caldwell will now take a further, qualifying test. For each state, up to 100 of the top scorers on that test will then be eligible to compete in their state Bee on March 27.

For state winners, the National Geographic Society provides an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., where state winners will compete in the Bee national championship rounds, May 17-21. The first-place national champion will receive a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society, including a subscription to National Geographic magazine, and an all-expense paid trip to the Galapagos Islands.

