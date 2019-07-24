Adam Renfroe, wanted in California in connection with a fatal shooting this month, was arrested Wednesday in Pierre at a home on East Dakota Avenue, according to Gary Bunt, supervisory deputy U.S. marshal for South Dakota in Sioux Falls.
Renfroe, 32, of Brentwood, California, in the East Bay area near San Francisco, was wanted in the July 12 shooting in Concord, California.
Police there say Renfroe and and Robert Brown, 40, of Bay Point, shot Daniel Schrader, 36, in the parking lot of a Motel 6.
Police were called to the scene July 12 by “reports of shots fired,” and found Schrader with gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital, according to the Contra Costa Herald online.
A search of a Bay Point home near San Francisco within hours turned up neither man and the all-points bulletin issued July 13 described the men as armed and dangerous and warned the public from approaching them.
The news release from Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Gary Bunt in his Sioux Falls office on Wednesday, July 24, did not say anything about Brown but said Renfroe “fled the state of California.”
Bunt said Renfroe was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and other officers at a residence on East Dakota Avenue on Wednesday morning.
He’s in jail in Pierre awaiting his initial appearance in state circuit court here and extradition proceedings to send him to California to face the state charges there, said Deputy U.S. Marshal Trevor Lumadue at the marshals service office in Pierre.
It all happened fast, in a “same-day turnaround,” for the Pierre law enforcement officers, Lumadue told the Capital Journal.
A call came in early Wednesday morning from a Southwest Task Force headed by the marshals service out of California. Pierre law enforcement agencies assisted the marshals service as Renfroe was arrested “without incident” in the 1300 block of East Dakota Avenue about 10 a.m., Lumadue said.
That’s near the office and bus barns of River Cities Public Transit.
No one else was arrested in the incident.
Renfroe was in Pierre because of a woman.
“He was traveling with a girlfriend and she has ties to South Dakota,” Lumadue said.
It happened fast Wednesday as a group of about 10 law officers, including marshals, sheriff’s deputies and police officers, worked together on the “two-fold arrest,” Lumadue said.
The woman traveling with Renfroe was spotted in the suspected vehicle at a gas station on Wells Avenue and stopped.
That led to Renfroe’s arrest at an apartment in the 1300 block of East Dakota about 10 a.m.
The woman was released and everyone involved in the arrest, including her and Renfroe, complied with law officers, Lumadue said.
Brown is still at large and thought to be in California, he said.
Renfroe is 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, according to a jail official. He is slated to appear on the extradition request in state court in Pierre on Thursday.
Pierre police and Hughes County sheriff’s deputies assisted in the arrest, which was part of the Pierre Area Fugitive Task Force, Bunt said.
Renfroe is wanted for a parole violation and murder, Bunt said.
