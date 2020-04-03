The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is urging South Dakotans to be especially vigilant about using 811’s Call Before You Dig service to mark underground utilities and to exercise extreme caution with excavating projects.
“Underground utilities are always essential to the health and safety of South Dakota citizens, but with the current COVID-19 pandemic, these utility services are more important than ever,” said Gary Hanson, chairman PUC. “Hospitals and their staffs rely on electricity and broadband networks to provide the best care for those in need. Our health care systems are already being stretched thin, and damage to these utilities would only cause further strain to those on the front lines.”
Whether you’re landscaping, starting to build a new home, or putting up a new fence, calling 811 at least two days before starting any kind of digging should always be your first step. Those two days give utility providers time to go out and mark all the natural gas, electricity, communications, water and sewer lines on your property. This simple step helps avoid injury to those working and damage to the essential infrastructure that not only keeps utilities functioning properly, but also connects you to the world outside your front door.
“Necessary changes have made access to broadband more essential now than ever before,” said Chris Nelson, vice chair PUC. “With students using distance learning to continue their education and many adults working from home, we really rely on the internet to function in our everyday lives. Preserving those connections by following safe digging practices is important.”
Uneven surfaces, erosion and previous digging projects can all cause the depths of utility lines to vary and change over time. This enhances the risk of hitting an underground utility. Striking even a single line can result in service disruptions, serious injuries, and costly repairs. For this reason, every digging project warrants a call to 811.
“Calling 811 will help ensure you remain safe and connected while working outdoors,” said Commissioner Kristie Fiegen. “Spending a little time outdoors is important for our health; especially during this outbreak when we’re spending so much time at home.”
South Dakota 811 is a free service. Homeowners and excavators with upcoming, outdoor construction projects must contact the South Dakota 811 center 48 hours before digging, excluding weekends and holidays. The center notifies all affected utility companies, which will dispatch crews to mark the underground lines at the dig site.
