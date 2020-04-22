Calls grow for worker safety with COVID-19 outbreaks at meat plants

The temporary closing of meat-processing plants has raised concerns over food supplies during the pandemic. But in states like South Dakota and Iowa, they also renew demands for worker safety.
At least two plants in Iowa suspended operations after a number of employees tested positive for COVID-19, including a pair of deaths considered related to the pandemic.
Rafael Morataya, executive director of the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa, said leaders of these states need to ensure that proper protection measures are being enforced.
“Worker stations are so close, so I’m definitely saying follow the OSHA and CDC guidelines [that] include this, right? Maintain six feet between workers,” said Morataya.
The Smithfield Foods plant in South Dakota recently closed because of a large COVID-19 outbreak there.
Morataya said many immigrants work at these plants. He believes it isn’t fair for them to decide either to keep working or risk exposure to the virus.
Iowa’s governor said more testing supplies are being sent to plants there. And the South Dakota plant was closed after Gov. Kristi Noem made the request to the company.
However, the two governors are being criticized for resisting “stay-at-home” orders, and are being called upon to provide more help for plant workers. Morataya said the concerns are nothing new.
“Sometimes pregnant women don’t have the time to go to the restroom, and you hear that all the time from meat plant workers,” said Morataya.
Some companies acknowledge higher absence rates of employees worried about becoming infected. Tyson Foods said it’s taking workers’ temperature before they go into facilities and has implemented social-distancing measures.
