The number of calls the Pierre Police Department took regarding fireworks discharges settled back down to a level seen in prior years following a particularly busy Fourth of July in 2020.
Pierre residents had to get used to a return to the permanent city fireworks ordinance after the city commission allowed airborne fireworks in 2020, citing concerns over large groups of people crowding in Fort Pierre to light fireworks at the height of the pandemic.
There were 17 calls related to fireworks from July 1-6 in 2021, compared to 66 in 2020, 12 in 2019 and 16 in 2018, according to police Capt. Bryan Walz.
No citations for illegal discharge of fireworks were doled out this year, after two were given in 2020 and one in 2019, according to Walz.
Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul said the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department responded to one fire related to illegal fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday.
“Within the City of Pierre on the fire side of things, it was not a heavy fire weekend at all,” Paul said. “We had one grassfire that was located on the east side of North Garfield... which burned about 1.5 acres and I believe that was Saturday night, shortly after 10 o’clock in the evening. But outside of that one fire, we did not have any additional fires within the City of Pierre related to fireworks at all.”
Paul said 2020 was particularly more chaotic, with “around seven” fires.
“That was a different year, so it’s tough to compare to that year,” Paul said. “But years in the past, we really haven’t had any fires. So with just the one fire, I would say it’s pretty close to normal as far as a Fourth of July event.”
Paul added that the ongoing drought across Hughes County and windy conditions could’ve made one nervous as the holiday approached, but ultimately citizens were courteous enough to remain cautious over Fourth of July weekend.
“You get dry conditions and wind, I mean, that’s just a recipe for disaster,” Paul said. “Thankfully, I think a lot of the citizens were being somewhat cautious because of the dry conditions, but yeah, we were pleased that we didn’t have additional fires other than just the one.”
In April, the Pierre City Commission considered an ordinance that would’ve made last year’s fireworks exception a permanent part of city law. Then-Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff brought the edited ordinance forward, and would be the only commissioner to vote for the ordinance’s passage in a rare split vote on the commission.
“It’s kind of in the twilight of my career on the commission, and I figured I’d go out with a bang,” Mehlhaff joked.
If it had passed, the edited ordinance would have allowed all “consumer” fireworks legal under state law to be discharged between 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on “July 3rd, July 4th and any Friday or Saturday that falls within the first four days of July.”
Paul provided testimony against Mehlhaff’s ordinance at the time, saying it would only make his job harder come July 4 weekend. “As well as the fire chief, part of my job is to promote fire education and institute fire-preventative measures in our community,” Paul said. “And I think this makes it a little bit more difficult to for me to do that.”
