As participants contemplated what spurred them to sign up for a workshop called “Walk With Ease,” the prospect of being around other people often rose to the top of their thoughts.
“Walking along the river sounded inviting,” Pierre resident Dayle Angyal said right before a recent session. “And getting together with other people and walking is always more fun.”
Deserée Corrales, bilingual community educator for the South Dakota State University Extension, is leading or co-leading workshops in Pierre this summer under the umbrella program "Better Choices, Better Health."
Walk with Ease began on July 24 and runs to Sept. 1, so registration is no longer possible. But the Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop begins on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and meets weekly through Sept. 6. People can still sign up for that workshop if they do it before the second session, and registration is free.
Corrales described the way “Walk With Ease” has unfolded after the first week.
“We’ve talked about developing a walking plan, and the guidebook goes into detail about setting a specific goal and writing a compact with yourself and keeping a diary,” Corrales said. “Each person goes at their own pace, their own length of time and distance. Last week we discussed the two-hour rule. You want to not have more pain two hours after you exercise. If you do, you overdid it.”
The six participants meet in the mornings on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They begin the sessions inside the SDSU Extension’s Pierre Regional Center at 412 W. Missouri Ave., and they walk beside the river after stretching at the picnic tables. Before all of that, they discuss readings from the Arthritis Foundation’s text, “Walk With Ease: Your Guide to Walking for Better Health, Improved Fitness and Less Pain.”
The summer’s next workshop, “Chronic Disease Self-Management,” will meet weekly. Corrales will co-lead the group with Brenda Engbrecht from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting on Aug. 2 in the SDSU Extension’s Pierre Regional Center. Corrales said the workshop is designed for people with any sorts of chronic conditions, along with caregivers.
“In session one, we go over fatigue and getting a good night’s sleep,” Corrales said, adding that the group will also consider the mind-body connection and ways to use distraction to help with pain management.
The distraction, she explained, might involve imagining the taste of a lemon — a tart flavor that draws the mind away from pain.
“Later on in the curriculum we go through a relaxing-visualization activity, where you’re walking in the field and you hear the stream,” she said.
Corrales stressed the importance of crafting action plans during the workshop.
“Each week, at the end of the session, everyone makes an action plan for the next week,” she said. “Ideally, it’s based on what we just talked about, but it could be anything in your life that you want to improve. The following week we go around and share.”
Corrales said the action plan was her favorite part of her training — a task she was asked to do during training, just as if she were taking the workshop.
“It creates real change in your life,” she said of the action plan. “Having a chronic disease can be very overwhelming, and you don’t know where to start. It may seem impossible to make your life better. But action plans help you see the baby steps you can take.”
These two workshops are among a cluster periodically offered throughout South Dakota. The “Better Choices, Better Health” workshops include Chronic Disease, Pain, Diabetes and Cancer — all categorized under “Self-Management Education.” They also include Walk With Ease and FIT & Strong, categorized under “Physical Activity.”
Corrales is also preparing to teach the two workshops she’s presenting this summer in Spanish, starting sometime in 2024. She’s working with staff members of South Dakota Indian Urban Health, as well, to offer a Walk With Ease workshop that begins in August.
Corrales grew up in Fort Pierre and earned her bachelor of arts in Spanish Language and Culture in Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. She worked for 10 years as a nutrition specialist for the Oahe Child Development Center, and she received training and certification for the workshops she teaches through the SDSU Extension.
In her first week teaching Walk With Ease this summer, she said she noticed the importance of communal support among people who are walking and exercising.
“The camaraderie of walking with people is a great motivating factor,” she said. “And the distance in time — that progress I’ve seen just in one week is very encouraging.”
That progress took some very clear forms.
“The first day we walked maybe 12 minutes,” she said. “And the second day was 16 minutes, and (in the third session) some made it all the way to the bridge. To see the new bridge project was a motivator.”
For Barbara Benjamin, from Pierre, accountability served as an initial motivator to sign up for the Walk With Ease workshop in the first place.
“People expect you to be here,” Benjamin said. And once you know other people are expecting you, she added, “you keep coming all the time.”
Angyal spoke of the camaraderie she felt resonating in the group.
“The time goes by faster when you’re with people,” she said. “I think it’s human nature to seek out friends.”
People interested in registering for the Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop can visit goodandhealthysd.org/ and click the “register for a workshop” link under “Better Choices, Better Health.” Registration is under “Chronic Conditions,” part of “Self-Management Education Programs.” They need to register at least in time to attend the second session on Aug. 9.
Those who have questions can reach the SDSU Extension’s Pierre Regional Center at 605-773-8120.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.