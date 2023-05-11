STURGIS, S.D. – When he left the U.S. Marine Corps in 1983, after spending six years at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Ronald Lawson was a strong, healthy man with a barrel chest, strong arms and a solid frame that carried his 220 pounds with ease.

He was a roofer and mechanic who loved to fish and camp and spend days at a time enjoying the outdoors.

