Smoke from Canadian wildfires has descended on the Pierre area, creating "Very Unhealthy" air quality, according to current readings from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resource's real time air quality map.
That was the reading as of 10:20 a.m., which could create "significant aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults; significant increase in respiratory effects in general population."
Around 150 wildfires are burning across Alberta and British Columbia, which is where the smoke is originating from.
Several high school sporting events have been cancelled due to the poor air quality. The smoke even triggered smoke detectors to go off at the Capitol Building Wednesday evening.
Pierre Assistant Fire Chief Brandon McCarthy said firefighters responded to the Capitol Building around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday after a couple of fire detectors had gone off in the rotunda area.
"When we got there, there was obviously no fire," McCarthy said. "The only thing we could come up with is smoke in the area."
The smoke is expected to persist in the Pierre area for the better part of Thursday, according to meteorologist Ryan Vipond of the National Weather Service in Aberdeen.
Vipond said the surface smoke that's causing the low visibility will perist throughout the afternoon until a front from the northwest works its way down to South Dakota.
"Behind that, we anticipate a healthier breeze out of the northwest. That won't really probably happen until the late afternoon hours. We'll be in the smoke for the better part of the day. From northwest to southeast this clearing of smoke should take place, then it should continue into the morning hours," Vipond said.
"There might be higher visibilities but a little bit more presence of surface smoke in the Missouri river valley but nothing to the extent of what we're seeing right now. There's smoke aloft as well, so people will continue to see that as well, though it'll be less impactful that what we're seeing now. There maybe some milky skies on Friday, but less impactful," Vipond added.
