Smoke from Canadian wildfires triggered smoke detectors at the Capitol Building in Pierre on Wednesday evening. 

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has descended on the Pierre area, creating "Very Unhealthy" air quality, according to current readings from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resource's real time air quality map.

That was the reading as of 10:20 a.m., which could create "significant aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults; significant increase in respiratory effects in general population."

