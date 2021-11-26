The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program officially began issuing patient cards on Nov. 18, issuing its first card to a resident of Day County. But as of Tuesday the state had received only 10 applications, approving seven at that point, and advocates found a lack of registered doctors in the process could be a hurdle for patients.
“Today marks the culmination of months of hard work in preparation for the kickoff of a responsive and efficient medical cannabis program for eligible South Dakotans,” Medical Cannabis Program Administrator Geno Adams said in a Nov. 18 press release. “In the months ahead, we will continue to ensure that patients and their caregivers, can continue to obtain medical cannabis permits in accordance with their written certifications.”
South Dakota voters approved Initiated Measure 26 in the November 2020 general election, thus setting the stage for legalized medical cannabis statewide. Attempts to push back the date of implementation failed, and IM 26 went into effect on July 1.
South Dakota Department of Health spokesperson Daniel Bucheli told the Capital Journal that 10 applications for cards had been received as of Tuesday and seven cards had been granted thus far.
“Per SDCL 34-20G, the Department of Health has 15 days to process a patient medical card application from the day it is received,” Bucheli wrote in a Tuesday email. “To expedite applications, we advise medical cannabis patients to have all their information at the ready to be submitted, after their provider has issued their written certification.”
Bucheli said that the seven cards granted as of Tuesday were not distributed in Hughes, Stanley, Sully, Hyde, Lyman or Jones counties.
Executive Director Ned Horsted of the Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota told the Capital Journal that the relatively low number of applications likely has to do with the number of physicians statewide who are registered to certify medical cannabis patients.
“Number one, doctors couldn’t even sign up to register with the state until Nov. 8, so we’re just a couple weeks away from that. I think that’s probably a piece of it,” Horsted said. “Secondarily, maybe anecdotally, we’ve heard from several patients that are with the larger health systems in particular – Sanford, Avera, Monument – their doctor has told them that there’s not currently a plan in place for them to do that.”
Dispensary licenses
The Pierre City Commission approved licensing and zoning regulations for cannabis-related establishments within city limits on Aug. 31. The ordinances approved on that date outline a $5,000 licensing application fee and $5,000 annual renewal fee for such establishments. Pierre City Finance Officer Twila Hight said the city has received one application for a dispensary license as of Monday.
Under Ordinance 1837, the City of Pierre set the number of dispensaries that can operate within city limits at three, and the number of cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities at one each.
“There’s several steps for the internal review of that application, and then there’s some building constraints to meet the egress that’s required in the state law and administrative rules,” Hight said. “And so that piece is yet to be accomplished, and I believe the applicant has also applied at the state level.”
Hight said there isn’t yet a timeline for when that applicant could be granted a license.
Fort Pierre also approved a $5,000 licensing application fee and $5,000 annual renewal fee for cannabis-related establishments within city limits.
“We have had one applicant and we have worked with them to actually get their city portion completed and pass that on to the state,” Fort Pierre Assistant Director of Public Works Lori Jacobson said Monday.
Jacobson said her city is working with the applicant to verify their zoning piece, then signing off on their state Form E and validating that they have all information available for the state government.
“When they get their state-issued license, then they will come back to us and at that point we will finish the city licensing piece and then issue their city-validated license,” Jacobson said. “So it’s basically kind of a three-step piece is what we’re doing.”
Hughes County also set a $5,000 registration and renewal fee for dispensaries, though County Manager Kevin Hipple said Monday that to his knowledge no one has yet applied for a license for unincorporated Hughes County.
The Stanley County Commission unanimously approved an ordinance Nov. 2 outlining cannabis establishment licensing provisions for the unincorporated portion of the county, setting into place a $50,000 licensing fee with a $25,000 annual renewal fee.
Stanley County Auditor Philena Burtch said no one has applied for a license in Stanley County as of Monday morning.
