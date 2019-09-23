The Capital Area Counseling Service (CACS) Board of Directors has announced that CACS has moved to its new treatment facility at 2001 Eastgate Avenue in northeast Pierre. This location is just north of Beck Motors.

It opened its new business doors at 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 23. The phone number of 605-224-5811 is still the same and the website is www.cacsnet.org.

A public open house is being planned for later this fall.

“We’re still in transition, so we ask everyone to be patient as our staff get settled in and our sub-contractors finish up the last few details of the construction,” said Tiffany Sanches, board chair. “Our thanks go out to all the people who gave generously to ensure this new facility would be built. We thank Avera St. Mary’s for the offices we occupied on the hospital campus for the past 18 years and the close working relationships which developed as a result. We especially want to thank our staff for their dedication to the well-being of others.”

Tags

Load comments