Two young women in the capital area were awarded scholarships and a certificate for winning an essay contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the VFW Auxiliary Thursday, Jan. 9, in Pierre.
The two contests are the Patriot’s Pen for sixth through eighth graders, and the Voice of Democracy is for high school students. Students from both Georgia Morse Middle School and Stanley County participated for middle schoolers, and Pierre T.F. Riggs and Stanley High Schools participated for the upper level kids.
This year’s topic was what the students think makes America great.
There was a winner from GMMS and from Riggs. The contest is announced in the fall and essays were due Oct. 31, according to the VFW website. The winners will next compete to see which essay wins the district honors to continue their upward trajectory. Ultimately, winners from their schools will have a district-wide judging, when district winners will be announced and will compete for the national prize and a large scholarship.
VFW Auxiliary members, and judges for the competition, Mary Jenner and Eileen Kramer, both went to GMMS and Riggs to deliver the winners their certificates Thurs. morning.
“They have to write an essay on what makes America great,” Jenner said about this year’s prompt. There were 15 essays to judge from SC and GMMS this year, she said.
At GMMS, Riley Berg, 11 years old and in sixth grade, won for the junior high students. “Because I like the teacher and I like reading and writing,” Berg said why her favorite subject is language arts. Berg wants to be a teacher or a pediatrician when she grows up. “I thought it was a good topic,” Berg said. “It was just really fun.”
The hardest thing for Berg to complete her task was the word count, she said, which was 300 to 400 words. She wrote quite a few rough drafts before finally settling on a final edit for turn in.
“So, that was kind of hard to find what you would put in the essay,” Berg said.
At Riggs, Lolita King, 15 years old, is a sophomore. Her favorite subject is science. King wants to be a lawyer when she grows up. “My favorite subject, I would have to say is probably science,” King said. “I just like the human body structures and it kinda fits together, and it’s like every day you see it in motion.”
King had forgotten about entering the contest until she arrived at the school office after being called there during class. “I didn’t think I was going to win,” King said. “I just wanted to get my point across that I do like America and I am thankful for it.”
King feels the win brings her one step closer to achieving her goal of becoming a lawyer. “I thought it was a great topic,” King said. “I felt as though I could put my input in and hope for the best.”
There is a banquet at end of January where District 6 winners will be announced, Jenner said.
“I think just the fact the children are interested in the essay itself and the VFW and Auxiliary,” Kramer said is what she liked most about the contest. “I guess it gets them to think about what makes America great.”
