Every year the Capital Area United Way (CAUW) hosts an awards ceremony to celebrate the recent campaign and recognize some of the individuals and businesses who impacted the campaign.

This year’s event was held on March 14 at Drifters Event Center. The goal of $560,000 for CAUW’s 2022/2023 campaign, Do Good, Live United was exceeded by over $26,000 in January.

