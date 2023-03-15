Every year the Capital Area United Way (CAUW) hosts an awards ceremony to celebrate the recent campaign and recognize some of the individuals and businesses who impacted the campaign.
This year’s event was held on March 14 at Drifters Event Center. The goal of $560,000 for CAUW’s 2022/2023 campaign, Do Good, Live United was exceeded by over $26,000 in January.
“When I interviewed for this position, I kept hearing how giving this community is. The success of this year is due to every person, business, and organization who helped” Executive Director Holly Wade said.
“We have so much to celebrate this year. We’re all feeling the impact of inflation, so to be able to help our partner agencies in this way feels especially good this year.”
This year’s award winners include Beck Motor Co., Supporter of the Year; BankWest and Delta Dental of South Dakota, the Spirit of United Way Business; Central South Dakota Child Assessment Center, Spirit of United Way Partner Agency; the employees of South Dakota Department of Health, the Peter de Hueck Award; Mark and Glennis Zarecky, Unsung Heroes; Slumberland, Bright Star Award; Nancy Schlichenmayer and Gary and Connie Grittner, LIVE UNITED Award; Eric Raveling, Exceptional Volunteer; Isabelle Weller, Youth Volunteer Recognition.
