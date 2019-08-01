The Capital Area United Way will kick off their 2019-2020 campaign in a brand new way, on August 22 at Steamboat Park Amphitheater in Pierre. The festivities will include music, food trucks, peddle car races, t-shirt decorating, free root beer floats and many more family fun activities.
United Way Executive Director, Ashlee Rathbun encourages everyone to come out and celebrate our community. “This is the first time we are launching our campaign this way. We want to create a family fun experience for the entire community. It’s a fun way for us to announce this year’s campaign chairs and fundraising goal. The event in designed to highlight friends and neighbors who contribute and receive support through the 20 United Way partner agencies.”
The fun begins at 5pm and wraps up at 7:30pm. There is no cost to attend and no cost for any of the activities, the only cost is what you decide to buy at the food trucks. For more information check out the Capital Area United Way Facebook page or contact the United Way office at 605-224-9229.
