The Capital Area United Way kicked off its 2019-2020 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Steamboat Park Amphitheater in Pierre.
The community was invited to the family-friendly event that highlighted the Capital Area United Way’s (CAUW) partner agencies, and the services these agencies provide. CAUW provides services to friends and families through its 20 partner agencies, which provide more than 50 programs in Hughes and Stanley counties.
The new campaign goal is to raise $621,100. A new way to donate this year is asking people to watch for United Way mailers. Steve and Jami Beck, huge supporters and champions in the community, were announced as co-chairs.
Each of the first 50 kids arriving could customize a free t-shirt. And, there were give-aways throughout the evening.
Along with fun activities for everyone, all the partner agencies provided verbal and pamphlet information about what they do. There was also the premier of United Way’s campaign video. Raise your hand. Be the spark.
CAUW provided free root beer floats, with the Ice-cream donated by Dairy Queen of Pierre. There was also free water.
“This new kick-off went great and I believe people learned more about who we are, who our partner agencies are, and what we all do for this community,” said Ashlee Rathbun, executive director Capital Area United Way. “I am excited to start planning next years kick-off, and see how we can make this event even better.”
The Capital Area United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Hughes and Stanley counties.
“It was well attended, and the rain held off,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer of The Right Turn. It hosted an obstacle course with tunnels, and a book walk run similarly to a cake walk.
“The book walk was a hit, we used music from Phil Baker, the children’s performer from Trader Days. too," she said. "Children of all ages and parents followed the numbered stepping stones and, when the music stopped, we would draw a number. Whomever was standing on that number would select a book. We had free natural juice freeze pops. We probably had 75 children and 40 adults visit our booth but they would come back multiple times to participate in the book walk.”
Festivities included music by Oahe Light and Sound, food from the Dakota Cuban food truck, peddle car races by the South Dakota National Guard, and bounce houses by Dakota Prairie Bank.
Other partner agencies and what they did for kick off activities are:
- Oahe Child Development had face painting, and Clifford the dog
- Growing Up Together offered rock painting
- Pierre Area Referral Service helped at different booths throughout the evening
- South Dakota Child Assessment Center offered bracelet/necklace making, temporary tattoos, and coloring
- Oahe Family YMCA provided playing with blue play blocks
- Missouri Shores sponsored spin-a-prize / play to win
- Sioux Council Boy Scouts illustrated knot tying
- Teen Court / Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area sponsored lawn checkers
- Pat Duffy Community Center ran a corn hole toss
United Way provided information on its IMPACT programs that it funds or runs for the community.
- The 211 Helpline service for Hughes and Stanley counties
- Say Yes to the Dance - designed to make prom affordable and accessible for all high school students in Hughes and Stanley counties
- Youth Booster Fund - assists youth-serving organizations, or youth themselves, with mini-grants in Hughes and Stanley counties
- Imagination Library - provides free books to children, ages zero through five, who reside in Hughes and Stanley counties. (funded by Connie and Gary Grittner)
- Project H.E.R.O. provides milk tickets and emergency transportation tickets to students to ensure they are healthy and able to get to school on time, and ready to learn
- Sponsor the Delta Dental Mobile Smiles Bus
- Girls on the Run/Girls on Track - serves girls in third through eighth grade, helping prepare them for a lifetime of self-respect and healthy living.
