The Capital Area United Way kicks off its 2019-2020 campaign on August 22 at Steamboat Park Amphitheater.
According to Ashlee Rathbun, CAUW executive director, the festivities include music, food trucks, peddle car races, t-shirt decorating, free root beer floats, and many more family fun activities.
The fun begins at 5 p.m. and wraps up at 7:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend and no cost for any of the activities. The only cost is what attendees decide to buy at the food trucks.
Rathbun encourages everyone to come out and celebrate their community. “This is the first time we are launching our campaign this way. We want to create a family fun experience for the entire community. It’s a fun way for us to announce this year’s campaign chairs and fundraising goal. The event is designed to highlight friends and neighbors who contribute and receive support through the 20 United Way partner agencies.”
For more information, check out the Capital Area United Way Facebook page, call the United Way office at 605-224-9229, or visit www.capareaunitedway.org.
The Capital Area United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Hughes and Stanley counties. Through its community-wide fundraising efforts, the Capital Area United Way helps to support 50 programs and services offered through 20 local United Way funded agencies. Through a strong volunteer system, United Way brings together business, government, and committed people to address local health and human service needs in Hughes and Stanley counties.
