The campaign to raise money for Pierre’s new outdoor pool will officially kick off this Sunday. That was the word from Ron Woodburn, Campaign Chair, at tonight’s Pierre City Commission meeting.
“We’re partnering with the Pierre Trappers to launch this effort,” said Woodburn. “We’ll be at the Trappers home game on July 14 kicking this campaign off with a lot of energy and family fun.”
Woodburn says that because of similarities between Hyde Stadium, where the Trappers play, and the Outdoor Pool campaign, it’s almost kismet that the effort starts there.
“Hyde Stadium is a beautiful example of a public private partnership. Together the City and its community members built Hyde Stadium into a crown jewel of Pierre,” said Woodburn. “Now, the City is using a public private partnership to add another flagship amenity to the Pierre landscape.”
Woodburn went on to invite the public to the July 14 game saying that there would be giveaways, between inning activities, and more information about the pool project.
“Our theme for the evening is water,” said Woodburn. “People should be prepared to get wet if they get on the field.”
The game starts at 4:05 p.m. at Hyde Stadium.
In March, the Pierre City Commission approved a plan to replace Pierre’s 90-plus-year-old outdoor pool. The replacement plan, developed by a volunteer citizen committee, includes a $6.5-million base model paid for by the City and a fundraising initiative to pay for additional features. Final pool design is dependent on sponsorships and funds raised.
A fundraising account has been established. Those wishing to make a contribution can send a check to City of Pierre, PO Box 1253, Pierre, SD 57501. Checks can be made out to City of Pierre; “Pool Fund” should be denoted in the memo line.
For more information about the project, visit pierrepool.com.
