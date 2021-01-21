Happy Thursday everyone. I’ve written before about our upcoming Progress edition titled “Welcome to the Neighborhood” that publishes in February. I promise it will be one of the best, as we’re writing stories that celebrate the people, businesses, and organizations that go above and beyond to make Pierre/Fort Pierre a great place to live and work.
Today, I’m writing about another feature we plan to add to Progress called “Through the Years.” This feature will give our local businesses the chance to celebrate how long they have been in business and serving the community.
This new feature will look like the accompanying photo.
These ads will be in full color and about the size of a vertical business card. We hope to fill as many pages as possible with businesses that participate in this unique celebration.
If you own a local business and interested in being a part of this special tribute please email me at publisher@capjournal.com or call us at 605-224-7301 for more information and rates. Please act fast because Progress closes out on January 26.
