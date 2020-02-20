Capital Journal’s new publisher brings experience and simple approach

As of Feb. 17, the Capital Journal newspaper is under the reins of publisher Jeffrey Hartley.
“I started in the newspaper business around 40 years ago. Then, it was too alluring for me not to. It is still challenging now. In the end, newspapers are still the best source of information and communication in a community — whether in print or digital. Back then and today, newspapers serve the same purposes,” said Hartley.
“I’m kind of a simple guy, and my background is kind of a simple story,” said Hartley. “I’m originally from Pensacola, Florida. Some people say that I am going the wrong direction, seemingly always going north.” He began his career in Florida, moved up career-wise as well as geographically northward to Georgia, then to Omaha, Neb., and now to Pierre as the publisher of the capital city’s newspaper.
Despite his demeanor, he brings an impressive resume and a wealth of newspaper knowledge to his new job. After starting out in the Pensacola News Journal, Hartley has worked in ever-increasing capacities for renowned newspaper companies. Following two increasingly-responsible stints with the Morris Publishing Company, Hartley joined BH Media, then the Gannett Company, and now with Wick Publications Inc., the parent company of the Capital Journal newspaper.
“That is how you move up — you move, you continue to grow and to assume more responsibility with each new company,” said Hartley. He implied that Wick Publishing has a smaller, more community minded outlook for him. “I wanted to work for Wick. Hearing about it, I wanted to be a part of it.”
“We — the Capital Journal — are going to be great for this community, with us serving as an active partner,” said Hartley. “The Capital Journal has a great team here. I am very impressed with the people.”
“My wife, Kathy, was a lot more concerned before we got here to see Pierre and the area. We saw the town and met some of the people. We know it is going to be a great place for us,” said Hartley. He has preceded his family in their permanent move to Pierre. He has four grown daughters; two are married, and his two college-age daughters will be coming to South Dakota with him and Kathy. “I look forward to getting my family here, to being part of what makes Pierre so great.” His family also includes three dogs, all rescued dogs.
Though realizing his professional experience and ability to run the local newspaper earned him the position over other qualified candidates, Hartley added, “I’m about the easiest going guy you are going to meet. I learned this from being the only guy in a house with a wife, four daughters, and three dogs. You learn to just go with it.”
