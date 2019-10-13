The flags at the South Dakota Capital building were flown at half-staff in Pierre, Saturday, Oct. 12, by order of Governor Kristi Noem. The honor was made for a former legislator who died Sept. 8.

Doris Marie Putnam Miner, according to her obituary, was born March 13, 1936, 10 miles south of Dallas, S.D., in her grandparents’ house. She died at 83 in Independence, MO.

Miner served in both South Dakota’s State House of Representatives, from 1977 to 1978, and in the State Senate, from 1979 to 1992.

Miner, a democrat, performed duties on the South Dakota Legislative Research Council’s executive board from 1979 to 1984, and as an assistant minority leader 1987 to 1990.

As well, she was appointed to the National Rural Health Care Initiative by former President Jimmy Carter and appointed to the board of directors of the Farm Service Agencies by former President Bill Clinton where she served from 1992 to 2000.

A memorial service for Miner was held Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in the place she listed as her residence, Gregory.

Flags flew at half-staff from revile to sundown Saturday evening.

