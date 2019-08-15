Capital University Center adds more Commercial Driver License classes

Local demand for commercial driver license (CDL) training continues to be strong at Capital University Center (CUC) in Pierre. CUC is offering its third CDL test preparation class this year on August 23-24 at CUC in Pierre.
“Capital University Center intends to be responsive to workforce education needs in Central South Dakota,” said CUC's Greg Von Wald. “A CDL class was identified last spring as a workforce training need, particularly with the current statewide and nationwide shortage of commercial truck drivers. Right after the first class was finished in March, CUC received requests for another class. Before the second class even began in May, we received requests to schedule a third class.”
Von Wald said that, going forward, CUC plans to schedule the CDL test prep class about every three months.
The CDL test prep class is instructed by commercial trucking safety and training consultant Chad Rogers. A 20-plus year veteran of the trucking industry, Rogers was the first person in South Dakota to become a Certified Driver Trainer through the North American Transportation Management Institute (NATMI) and is also a Certified Director of Safety (CDS) through the same group.
“CUC couldn’t be happier with Chad Rogers as a partner in the CDL training. He is an excellent instructor with extensive practical CDL experience,” said Von Wald. “Students from the first two classes have given him top reviews.”
According to Gini Grannes, CUC project coordinator, the real measure of the CDL class is in the student success stories. On average, without taking the prep course first, only 30 percent of people who attempt the test are able to pass on the first try. Grannes and Rogers ask students to report their results when they take the CDL test. All but one CDL class student who reported their results passed the test on the first attempt.
“When we receive emails from students saying, ‘Hey! I passed all three written tests first attempt this morning! Thank you!’ and photos of brand-new CDL permits, well, we know that we are doing it right,” said Grannes.
Registration is still open for the August 23-24 CDL test prep class. For more information and/or a registration form, call 605-773-2160 or visit www.cucpierre.org/learning-seminars/ and click on Summer.
