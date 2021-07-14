Capitol City Crushers

The Capitol City Crushers won the 10U AAA/AA Division Championship at the Brandon Valley Marlin's Tournament on July 11. Pictured are: (top row, l to r) Coach Matt Northrup, Kaden Goodlander, Jace Hand, Ryan Anderson, Hayden Northrup, Joseph Blaha, Lathan Rounds, Maddox Dokken and Coach Jack Dokken; (middle row, l to r) Tony Klemmen, Matthew Mosteller, Gable Uhrig and Jett Kirschenmann; (bottom row) Tucker Swenson.

 Margo Northrup

The Capitol City Crushers won the 10U AAA/AA Division Championship at the Brandon Valley Marlin’s Tournament on July 11. After rain canceled all of the games on Saturday, the Crushers played three games on Sunday. They beat the Harrisburg MAG Tigers 17-7 in the championship game.

