Capitol City Little League All-Stars

The Capitol City Little League All-Stars advanced to the State Little League Tournament after competing in the East River Sub-District Tournament on July 9-11. Pictured are: (front row, l to r) Ryker Edson, Tate Stoeser, Jett Yackley, Jerren Deal, Ashton Johnson and Carter Schiefelbein; (middle row, l to r) Bryson Wallman, Jackson Goodman, Tayson Stiehl, Porter Hunsley, Sutton Sonnenschein, Carter Templeton and Jagger Gardner; (back row, l to r) coaches Greg Goodman, Corey Edson and Derek Schiefelbein.

 Corey Edson

The Capitol City Little League 12U All-Stars competed in the 2021 East River Sub-District Tournament in Valley Springs on July 9-11.

The All-Stars dropped their first game to Brandon Valley 4-0 on Friday night. After a rain out on Saturday, the All-Stars won elimination games against Huron and Brandon Valley, with the scores of those games being 11-4 and 3-0, respectively. The All-Stars will advance to the State Little League Tournament in Rapid City on July 23-25. They will join the Sioux Falls Little League and two West River Sub-District teams to compete for a chance to advance to the Regional Little League Tournament in Whitestone, Indiana. The winning team of that Regional Tournament will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

