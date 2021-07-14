The Capitol City Little League 12U All-Stars competed in the 2021 East River Sub-District Tournament in Valley Springs on July 9-11.
The All-Stars dropped their first game to Brandon Valley 4-0 on Friday night. After a rain out on Saturday, the All-Stars won elimination games against Huron and Brandon Valley, with the scores of those games being 11-4 and 3-0, respectively. The All-Stars will advance to the State Little League Tournament in Rapid City on July 23-25. They will join the Sioux Falls Little League and two West River Sub-District teams to compete for a chance to advance to the Regional Little League Tournament in Whitestone, Indiana. The winning team of that Regional Tournament will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
