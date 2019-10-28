Capitol Connections family engagement event a song-filled hit

The Capitol Connections activity Saturday, Oct. 26, included a meal preparation, picnic, staff training, family engagement activities, and a free Jim Gill concert.
Jim Gill, professional entertainer and early childhood expert, provided training to early educators Oct. 26, at the First United Methodist Church’s Trinity Community Center in Pierre.
For the lunch prep, members of Capitol Connections and staff from Oahe Child Development Center teamed together to prepare sack lunches for the picnic supper.
During the training, Gill stressed how, “through play, kids make discoveries. And, music games are meant for children and adults to play together.” Gill’s songs often have one thing in common. “Words are the motions and many of my songs promote children to encourage interaction with their parent or teacher,” said Gill.
The evening closed with a free concert. Gill encouraging children and families to interact, play, and have fun with songs and even finger-plays. “One especially well received hit was the Silly Dance Contest,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer with Capitol Connections.
Gill is touted as presenting a joyous way to learn. His creations in music-play help children to learn. In these energetic sessions, he shares examples of his work that teachers and care providers can bring back to their classrooms, playrooms and family rooms. During the audience-participation concert, Gill strummed his banjo while encouraging everyone to sing, clap, dance and spin along to his silly though inspiring musical games. He included tongue twisters, finger play and many more activities for children, parents and grandparents to sing and play together even after the concert.
Capitol Connections is the local chapter for the South Dakota Association for the Education of Young Children. It, the Oahe Child Development Center, the Right Turn and other businesses and organizations sponsored the free picnic. Capitol Connections hosted the concert.
