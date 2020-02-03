The state Capitol will be open extended hours for photo opportunities by students before the Job’s Daughters King of Hearts event.
The Capitol will be open until 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, for students and families wanting to take photographs in the Capitol prior to the start of the Job’s Daughters King of Hearts Dance.
“Knowing the long-standing tradition of taking photos on the grand staircase in the Capitol’s rotunda prior to events such as prom and King of Hearts, we worked with Capitol Protective Services to keep the security checkpoint open later than usual to accommodate for this event and others like it,” said Scott Bollinger, Bureau of Administration Commissioner.
Arrangements can be made for events by contacting Joan Henderson with Buildings and Grounds at 773-3344. Allow at least 10 days advanced notice. Standard security procedures and rules will be enforced. For more information, call Leah Svendsen, public information officer Bureau of Administration, at 773-3688.
