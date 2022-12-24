Menorah lighting 2018
Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, Sioux Falls, explained the significance of the Menorah lighting ceremony during the 2018 lighting. Then Governor-elect Kristi Noem was a special guest during the indoor and outdoor facets of the ceremony held at the Capitol.

 Capital Journal

Though South Dakota has the smallest reported number of Jewish individuals of any state in the country, a Menorah Lighting takes place each year at the Capitol.

Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, who is the only rabbi in the state and directs the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota, said the menorah at the Capitol is especially important because “it stands as a universal symbol of freedom and demonstrates the Jewish people’s proud involvement, engagement and welcomeness in this great state.”

