Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, Sioux Falls, explained the significance of the Menorah lighting ceremony during the 2018 lighting. Then Governor-elect Kristi Noem was a special guest during the indoor and outdoor facets of the ceremony held at the Capitol.
Though South Dakota has the smallest reported number of Jewish individuals of any state in the country, a Menorah Lighting takes place each year at the Capitol.
Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, who is the only rabbi in the state and directs the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota, said the menorah at the Capitol is especially important because “it stands as a universal symbol of freedom and demonstrates the Jewish people’s proud involvement, engagement and welcomeness in this great state.”
“It is great to be a Jew in South Dakota,” he said.
Hanukkah, or Chanukah, also known as the Festival of Lights, commemorates the perseverance of Judaism following religious oppression in the Maccabean Wars, second century BC. A small group of brave Jews led by Judah Maccabee, greatly outnumbered and out-powered by their enemy, liberated Jerusalem and reclaimed and rededicated the Second Temple in Jerusalem that had been desecrated by Hellenic emperor Antiochus IV’s supporters.
Then, the Maccabees relit the menorah, a candelabrum used in Temple worship. Though there was only enough consecrated olive oil to burn for one day, the flames miraculously burned for eight days, the time it took to retrieve more sacred oil. To commemorate those miracles, each year since, practicing Jews celebrate Chanukah for eight days and nights, lighting a candle on the menorah each night.
Alperowitz coordinates menorah lightings and Chanukah celebrations across the state, including in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Mount Rushmore.
Due to inclement weather, Alperowitz was not able to travel to Pierre this year to conduct the ceremony. Local pastor Craig Wexler from Lutheran Memorial Church performed the lighting on Dec. 18, the first day of Chanukah, and will do so each evening at 5-5:30 p.m. through the last day of Chanukah on Dec. 26, weather permitting. So far, the weather has impacted several days, and the hope is the lighting will resume as it clears.
Each evening through Dec. 26, a short ceremony will take place in the rotunda, and another candle of the Menorah will be lit on the Capitol steps. State elected officials, local religious leaders and members of the community typically attend the Menorah Lighting at the Capitol.
At each of Alperowitz’s lightings, the ritual is the same.
“On each day of Chanukah, we add an additional candle,” he said. “This teaches that each day we must all increase in light — in acts of goodness and kindness for those around us.”
