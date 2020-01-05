The Capitol is continuing a security upgrade this next week. There are things to know before you go visit, starting Monday, Jan. 13. The Department of Public Safety issued a statement Friday, Jan. 3, with the plan already in motion.
“The new safety measures we are implementing are proactive steps to protecting the Capitol and everyone who uses it,” said Craig Price, Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary. “These improvements will enhance public safety while preserving the accessibility of our statehouse.”
They do not want any undue reasons for folks not to visit the Capitol in Pierre, Price said. Safety is critically important to them. “We want to be able to balance the security of the Capitol and the people who visit it,” Price said. “And we want to balance that with common sense.”
Not much is really changing, and there isn’t going to be anything folks who have done any traveling wouldn’t be used too. What is changing is, upon entering the building, still at the north entrance, visitors will find themselves entering the first room on the right to have their bags and persons screened with x-rays and wands.
“We are such an open state,” Price said. “We’ve had relatively unobstructed access and visitation to the Capitol with no real issues to speak of. But we also recognize that there are opportunities that we always have to be looking out for, too, to see how we can improve and make sure that we ensure that it’s a safe place for people to come visit.”
The significance of Jan. 13 is it is the day before legislation opens up for South Dakota’s government. Though the security room is just for non-employees. All state employees who work in the building — from law enforcement to the grounds staff — will have their own key cards and are allowed to use the other designated entrances. The security room is just for visitors.
Regular visitors will be allowed to apply for a year-long access pass that seems like it is to be similar to having preferred boarding at the airport.
Applications for the Capitol Access Pass are available at the South Dakota Highway Patrol Office at 118 W. Capital Avenue in Pierre and the Highway Patrol Capitol Security office at the north entrance of the state Capitol, or on the Bureau of Administration website at https://boa.sd.gov/capitol/default.aspx.
“Our State Capitol is the people’s house, and this project ensures everyone who visits the building has a safe, positive experience while enjoying its historic beauty,” said Governor Kristi Noem in a press release. “Safety is always our top priority, and this modernized approach to Capitol security will help us best serve the hundreds of kids and thousands of others who visit the Capitol every year.”
Folks with the Capitol Access pass will enter the security room like everyone else and show their pass to the security staff. Card holders will not have to go through the screening process. The Capitol Access pass is valid until Dec. 31 each year and will have to be renewed yearly, according to the press release.
Folks can turn in their applications starting Monday Jan. 6. There is a five-day period wait period for the background check to be performed. Upon its completion, a card will be issued.
“As long as they are not convicted of a felony, they will most likely be issued a Capitol Access Pass card,” Price said.
The security will be handled by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
