Kristi Wagner, the wife of past NAJA Shrine Potentate Kip Wagner, displays the fez that belonged to the late South Dakota Gov. George Mickelson. The Shriners will decorate this year's Christmas tree in the rotunda at the Capitol building.
Kristi Wagner, the wife of past NAJA Shrine Potentate Kip Wagner, displays the fez that belonged to the late South Dakota Gov. George Mickelson. The Shriners will decorate this year's Christmas tree in the rotunda at the Capitol building.
A child, whose name will remain a secret for now, will have the magical honor of lighting the Christmas trees in Pierre’s state Capitol building at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
“The child gets to come up on stage and uses a special pole to light all the lights on the big tree and trees down the halls,” Dawn Hill, co-coordinator for Christmas at the Capitol, said. “There’s a gasp of awe from everyone.”
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding will emcee the grand lighting, which Gov. Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon, will attend. There will be a “We wish you a Merry Christmas” singalong and a visit from Santa Claus.
“It’s a nice night,” Hill said. “Our event is open to the public.”
Sue and Steve Ahlers and Kristin and Donald Berger donated this year’s 30-foot Black Hills spruce, which had grown for about 35 years on the couples’ shared property line in Pierre.
“It outgrew its space,” Sue said on Monday. “It looked like the perfect Christmas tree.”
South Dakota’s Shriners, who are celebrating the international nonprofit’s 150th anniversary and 100th anniversary of its health system that offers free care for children, started decorating the 2,400-pound tree on Tuesday.
“We are very appreciative of the governor and state for allowing us to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Shriners and 100th anniversary of the health system,” Naja Shrine Center Illustrious Potentate Rick Holloway said on Tuesday.
Hill, who works for the state Department of Public Safety, said a group is chosen annually to decorate the tree.
“What we try and do is give the honor of decorating a tree to those who are celebrating a milestone,” Hill said.
Kristi Wagner, the wife of past Naja Shrine Potentate Kip Wagner, applied to decorate one of the smaller trees. Then, organizers asked the Shriners to decorate the tree for the rotunda.
“We were honored to be asked to do it,” Wagner said. “It was an immediate ‘yes’ by all three Shrine centers across the state.”
In addition, groups are chosen to decorate 66 trees that line the Capitol’s hallways.
State employees in buildings and grounds hang the 7,500 lights on the rotunda tree. By Thursday, the Shriners will add about 400 ornaments, including the group’s distinctive red Fez hats with the black tassels. The hats are derived from the city of Fez, Morocco, and were chosen as the official headgear of the fraternity to complement the organization’s pomp and pageantry, theme, ceremonies and events.
At the base of the tree, the Shriners will place three of their tiny cars that members — all grown men wearing fezzes — squeeze into and drive in circles during parades.
This year’s theme for the state Capitol is a “Merry Prairie Christmas.”
“You will see decorations that are very rustic, very prairie,” Hill said.
The display will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 23 through Dec. 26, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3, Christmas at the Capitol will feature free pie and cookies, and entertainment.
“Local bakeries donate pies and cookies,” Hill said. “It’s a pretty busy day for entertainment, free pie and lots of people. We have a great entertainment schedule.”
Evening performances by choirs, musicians, churches and bell ringers will be held at 8 p.m.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.