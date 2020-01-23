Capt. Caleb Gilkerson went below on Thursday to begin the work to refloat his boat that has sunk low into the Bad River in Fort Pierre the past week or more, buffeted by high winds, ice that made it shift off its precarious perch on river bank.
Since the shift hit the fan, the Sunset paddlewheeler has been tilting and taking on water. A lot of it.
Normally, the 70-foot vessel, 22 feet wide, that carries 84 passengers on cruises up and down the Missouri River, weighs 120,000 pounds, he said.
“With the water in it, it’s a little over 350,000,” he said Thursday.
The weather turned warmer after near-zero last weekend.
Gilkerson put his toe in the water on Thursday, then went whole hog, doing a scuba dive into the Sunset’s lower level.
“I went inside the boat to recover the hatch covers that go over the flooded compartments,” he said. “I was in nine, 10 feet of water.”
Making his way through the tables, chairs, he encountered “a lot of entanglements, hazards, which for divers we try to minimize those. We spent some time trying to remove some of the debris.”
The hatch covers will be taken over to A-G-E Corp. in Fort Pierre, a crane and marine construction firm, which has been helping him with the boat with him since he bought the diesel-powered vessel in Cincinnati in 2016 and brought it home via river and road.
“A-G-E can make some modifications so we can suck the water out so we can de-water those compartments and refloat the boat,” he said.
“I don’t see it being refloated until Sunday or Monday, if everything goes right.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.