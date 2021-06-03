The State Legislature's Executive Board tapped Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz to serve on the oversight committee guiding the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota.
Fort Pierre’s Brian Dougherty is also on the committee, representing qualifying patients.
The board made the choices for the oversight committee on July 2. The new panel is part of Initiated Measure 26, which was passed by S.D. voters last November.
State Sen. Erin Tobin, Winner, and State Rep. Ernie Otten, Tea, will co-chair the 14-member committee.
Other government members include Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison, Brian Zeeb, assistant director for the state Division of Criminal Investigation, Matthew Templar, representing the state Office of Attorney General and Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary S.D. Department of Health.
The committee also includes Dr. Chris Dietrich, a physician experienced in medical cannabis issues, State Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt as a nurse and Pharmacist Eric Grocott and Shon Van Hutzon as people experienced in policy development and implementation of medical cannabis. It also includes qualifying patients Elizabeth Tiger and Melissa Mentele -- the author of IM 26.
The medical-marijuana laws take effect July 1. Malsam-Rysdon expects her department will start issuing certification cards to patients and caregivers by November 18.
