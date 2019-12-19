The shorthand for Dutch elm disease, DED, is what will happen to elm trees susceptible to the disease if they catch it. The city of Pierre had closed off one direction of Euclid Avenue at a time, at the corner of Wynoka Street, Thursday morning Dec. 19 to do yearly maintenance and remove three diseased elm trees.
Dutch Elm disease is contagious to other elms, but most elms being sold today have been bred to be DED resistant, said Art Smith, chair of the Pierre Arbor Board.
One tree, the first to be cut down, was on the east side of Euclid Avenue, and the other two were on the west side. It was an older tree with a four- or five-foot diameter trunk at the base. When it came down, after a little coaxing, it easily took up more than two lanes, before a loader pushed it east onto the lip of Wynoka Street to be further disassembled and disposed of.
“This is management,” Tom Farnsworth, director of parks and recreation said. “We do this in the winter because it’s a slower time and these trees are actually dead.”
Pierre’s superintendent of Park Operations Thomas J. Moore was outside watching his crew work on three of the 30 trees done this year.
“We go around every year and mark them,” Moore said. “You’ll see the orange X on city property and on park property. We mark those in the fall because they are the ones that don’t have leaves. Everything else has leaves, so it’s a quick way to identify what trees are in trouble or going to be in trouble.”
There were three city of Pierre departments working together to make it happen — parks department, streets department and the police, Farnsworth said. There were around 30 trees felled this year, he said.
“You can see it’s well coordinated,” Farnsworth said. “It goes fast. They’re safe. They are well trained. They go to arborist school. They’re just a good machine you know, when a plan comes together.”
There had to be a few hundred or more years-worth of experience on the crews working. One gentleman with over 20 years of experience, Toby Stertz, was one of two chainsaw operators, and he likes cutting trees on a nice cool day.
“Oh, we’ve been doing this for a long time,” Stertz said. “It’s not difficult at all. It’s just getting’ it done. Get set-up, and get everything in place, making sure everything is safe before we start.”
The first tree was done in around 40 minutes. Right after it first came down, the team kept consolidating its pile smaller and smaller as a loader and a bobcat carried bucketfuls of branches into waiting semis. It was like watching a nest of termites converge on a piece of wood in a Popeye cartoon.
The second tree was on the west side of the street.
The disease is caused by a fungus, fungi Ophiostoma novo-ulmi, according to South Dakota Department of Agriculture. The initial introduction of DED in the United States was in 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio, from a contaminated shipment from France.
“These American elms, they get Dutch elm disease,” Stertz said. “They gotta be taken down so they don’t spread. It’s nice to get them down and get them out of the way. It feels good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.