Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner set for Nov. 7

The Casey Tibbs Foundation’s 31st annual Tribute Dinner is set for the evening of Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre.
Each year, the Foundation pays tribute to six winners who have exemplified and contributed to the sport of rodeo in South Dakota. These are in for six different categories. Nominations are based on specific criteria, before going through a selection process.
The 2020 honorees are:
- Past Rodeo Great: Bill Myers Sr.
- Rodeo Cowgirl Great: Carol Hollers
- Rodeo Cowboy Great: Bob Shedeed
- Rodeo Promoter: Paul & Brenda Gropper
- Ranch Cowboy Family: The Stanley Johnston Family
- Rodeo Animal Athlete: Dillon & Doc, owned by Jim Whiting
The honoree’s photos and biographies are added to the permanent “Wall of Fame” in the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center. The Center will be accepting nominations throughout the year for the 2021 Tribute Dinner.
Ticket sales for the 31st annual Tribute Dinner start on Oct. 1, and must be purchased in advance. People may purchase a ticket by phone or in person through the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. There are a limited number of tickets and, in years past, tickets have sold out in just a few weeks. For more information, call Kalyn Eulberg, executive director, at the Center at 605-494-1094 or 605-222-3499.
