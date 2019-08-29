The Casey Tibbs Foundation is pleased to announce that the 30th Annual Tribute Dinner will be held on the evening of Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center. Advance tickets are required for this event.
Every year, the Casey Tibbs Foundation pays tribute to six individuals who have exemplified and contributed to the sport of rodeo in South Dakota. These individuals are nominated into six different categories, based on specific criteria, before going through a selection process. The Casey Tibbs Foundation is pleased to announce the 2019 honorees are as follows:
- Past Rodeo Great: Romey Gunville
- Rodeo Cowgirl Great: Sherry Ann (Maher) Taylor
- Rodeo Cowboy Great: Marty Jandreau
- Rodeo Promoter: Mike Steiger
- Ranch Cowboy Family: The Russ Madison Family
- Rodeo Animal Athlete: Willie- Owned by the Woodward Family (Dupree, SD)
The honoree’s photos and biographies are added to the permanent “Wall of Fame” each year, located in the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center. The Rodeo Center will be accepting nominations throughout the year for the 2020 Tribute Dinner.
Ticket sales for the 30th Annual Tribute Dinner start on October 1, and tickets for the event must be purchased in advance. Individuals may purchase a ticket by phone or in person through the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. There are a limited number of tickets and, in years past, tickets have sold out in just a few weeks.
For more information, contact Kalyn at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094 or 605-222-3499.
