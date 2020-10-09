The Casey’s General Store in Fort Pierre closed Friday because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a store spokesperson.
The big convenience store and gas station opened in November 2019 with fuel pump islands on both sides of the sprawling store — one side for trucks. Between the Perkins Restaurant and the Holiday Inn Express, it was one of 60 new stores built by the Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores that has more than 2,200 stores in 16 states, according to company information.
But on Friday, Oct. 9, the new one in Fort Pierre at 1201 N. Yellowstone St., had, “We are temporarily closed,” signs in the doors as potential customers pulled up and walked up to try the doors. Plastic bags were covering the many fuel pumps.
Katie Petru, a company media official, answered an email from the Capital Journal, with, “The store is temporarily closed due to a positive COVID-19 case.”
She provided a longer statement to be attributed to a company spokesperson:
“At Casey’s, the health and well-being of team members and guests is our top priority. When we learned that a team member at the 1201 N. Yellowstone St. store in Fort Pierre tested positive for COVID-19, we immediately activated our response plan including temporarily closing the store and initiating a deep clean with a third-party cleaning provider. This was also the recommended guidance from the Department of Health and consistent with CDC guidelines. The store is temporarily closed and will reopen once the necessary cleaning is complete and we can ensure the safety and availability of Casey’s team members to support daily operations.”
The Casey’s General Store’s construction began in early 2019 and it opened in November, with a ribbon-cutting held Dec. 6 that included Mayor Gloria Hanson.
At first it was open 24/7, one of the only one or two places in Pierre and Fort Pierre with round-the-clock hours.
But like other stores and restaurants, after the pandemic hit, Casey’s cut its hours. Recently, it’s been billed as open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Hanson said Friday evening the closing caught the community by surprise.
But other establishments in the city, including the popular Silver Spur, have had to close temporarily this year because of COVID-19 concerns, either a tracing contact involving the place or difficulty having enough employees, she said.
The city government itself has experienced employees being affected, Hanson said.
The recent numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health have shown growing numbers of cases in Hughes and Stanley counties, in Pierre and Fort Pierre, Hanson said.
Because of that, Hanson said she had invited Dr. Mikel Holland of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital to attend the City Council’s next meeting, Monday, Oct. 17.
“I know the hospital is getting hit harder,” Hanson said. “And I told him ‘What if anything is there that we should be doing as a community?’ His short answer was, ‘Take it seriously.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.