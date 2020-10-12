Casey's General Store in Fort Pierre re-opened this past weekend after being closed for a day and a half for a deep cleaning and sanitization after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
"We closed Thursday afternoon . . . and opened at 5 a.m., Saturday," said Garrett Payne, kitchen manager of the store at 1201 N. Yellowstone in Fort Pierre, on Monday. "A cleaning crew came in and sanitized everything."
The store, which opened about 11 months ago, is once again open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., each day, he said.
When it opened in late November, the store's hours were 24/7, but like many local establishments, the hours were cut in response to the pandemic and shortage of workers.
The Ankeny, Iowa, based company released a statement on Friday from a spokesperson:
"When we learned that a team member at the 1201 N. Yellowstone St. store in Fort Pierre tested positive for COVID-19, we immediately activated our response plan including temporarily closing the store and initiating a deep clean with a third-party cleaning provider. This was also the recommended guidance from the Department of Health and consistent with CDC guidelines. The store is temporarily closed and will reopen once the necessary cleaning is complete and we can ensure the safety and availability of Casey’s team members to support daily operations.”
