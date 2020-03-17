In something perhaps not seen since the 1918 flu, churches began canceling public meetings, including worship services, this week across South Dakota, including Pierre and Fort Pierre, because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Late Tuesday, March 17, priests from the Catholic parishes, Ss. Peter and Paul in Pierre and St. John the Evangelist in Fort Pierre, announced that beginning Wednesday, March 18, no public Masses would be held. That order holds for all Catholic parishes in the state.
The news release emailed late Tuesday evening from the Rev. Ron Garry of St. John parish said both dioceses in the state issued the directive from Sioux Falls Bishop Donald DeGrood and Rapid City Administrator/Acting Bishop, the Rev. Michel Mulloy:
“Until further notice, all public celebration of Masses in South Dakota are suspended. We will also cancel all social and educational activities and events in Catholic facilities in the diocese.”
The bishops cite information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said recently that to better thwart the spread of the virus, gatherings should be limited to 10 people. Previous CDC information recommended a limit of 50 people.
“The recommendation limits the potential for transmission of the virus. Ultimately, the recommendation is rooted in serving the common good, including those most vulnerable to the virus and its devastating effects on the body,” the bishops said. “Mindful of our own call as Catholics to seek the common good, we have directed that all daily Masses and all Sunday Masses prayed in parishes are suspended until further notice.”
“This suspension takes effect on March 18, 2020 and includes all gatherings for social and educational purposes in Catholic facilities. It will remain in effect until further notice. This extraordinary measure has been directed after prayerfully asking God for His assistance in guiding His Church, in collaboration with the diocesan consultors and careful study of information gathered by government officials and recommendations given by medical professionals. We believe it is the prudent decision in keeping with the directives of many bishops throughout the United States who have made this prudential decision.”
In late 1918 as the Great War wound down, the “Spanish influenza,” which killed millions worldwide beginning in 1917, the pandemic hit South Dakota hard, according to a 2005 essay by Matthew Reitzel of the South Dakota Historical Society. Nearly 2,000 South Dakotans died of the flu in the last three months of 1918. Gov. Peter Norbeck contracted it, but survived after being hospitalized in Deadwood.
It spread so far, so fast that public officials banned public meetings, even sending Home Guard soldiers to patrol city streets to make sure people were not congregating. The ban on public meetings included ordering that churches not hold services.
“Throughout the state, churches, theatres, schools, pool halls, parlors and other public gathering places were closed indefinitely,” Reitzel said. “The flu escalated to the point that the superintendent of the South Dakota Board of Health declared that, ‘In any community where the disease is prevalent, public gatherings of all kinds are forbidden.’ Individuals who had any symptoms of the flu were asked to refrain from public gatherings of any kind. Public drinking cups and towels were prohibited. People were forbidden to congregate at train depots, requiring patrons to buy their train tickets one person at a time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.