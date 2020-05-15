Two months after canceling public Masses indefinitely across South Dakota because of health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic church officials announced they can resume this weekend.
“This weekend, we will begin public Masses again,” the Rev. Michel Mulloy, administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Rapid City, told the Capital Journal on May 13.
The diocese covers West River South Dakota, including St. John the Evangelist parish in Fort Pierre.
Bishop Donald DeGrood of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, which covers East River South Dakota, including Pierre, said parishes can begin conducting public Masses as early as this weekend.
The Rev. Joseph Holzhauser told his SS. Peter and Paul parish in Pierre that public Masses would resume the weekend of May 23-24.
Catholics have a spiritual obligation to attend weekend Mass and the bishops in March gave them a dispensation from that obligation because of the emergency nature of the pandemic.
That dispensation remains in place, Holzhauser said. “If you feel unsafe or uncomfortable, you have every right to stay home and watch it on television,” Holzhauser said in an message posted on the parish’s Facebook page.
He also asked anyone who feels sick to not show up; or anyone elderly or with a compromised immune system or respiratory problems.
Holzhauser said the public Masses will be at 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 and 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 23-24.
Daily Masses will begin June 1, he said. “We need to maintain proper social distancing precautions, which means at least 6 feet between individuals (members of the same household may sit closer together).”
Normally, St. John’s in Fort Pierre has three Masses per weekend.
This weekend, St. John’s will conduct more Masses with fewer at each, the Rev. Ron Garry told the Capital Journal. “We will hold five simple Masses.”
They are not as public as usual, though, because the parish wants to be sure to limit the number of people per service, Garry said. So he used a sign-up process and isn’t expecting any one to show up without such a reservation.
“We will start this weekend with 30 to 40 people (at each Mass) and implementing all the spacing rules,” Garry said. “We have 12 pews. So with two single people or one family per pew, we can have about 30 to 40 people. We had everyone sign up for a time.”
It appears other churches in Pierre and Fort Pierre will continue with their regimes of not opening their doors for weekend services, but performing a liturgy and sermon with a few people in attendance to do singing and playing and preaching and livestreaming it to members who watch at home via the internet.
Other measures are being taken.
First United Methodist in Pierre has “prepackaged” bread and wine for communion already blessed by the Rev. Greg Kroger for the service on Sunday, May 17.
The elements will be distributed at the south doors of the Trinity Community Center part of the church. Members also delivered communion elements this week to those who can’t get out to pick them up. They all take communion together, virtually, during the livestreamed worship service Sunday morning.
