As with most community-based organizations, the Pierre and Fort Pierre Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court of St. Ann No. 1121 is rebounding from coronavirus pandemic-induced disruptions.
“We are coming back. We are getting back there,” local court regent Colleen Thompson said. “We are doing pretty well.”
COVID-19 hampered the group, and member Vickie Feist said many of the activities were canceled or held on a much smaller scale.
“There were meetings held via ZOOM for a time,” she said. “Once meetings were held in person, many members were not able to attend meetings due to being high-risk if they contracted COVID-19.”
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas is a female branch of the Knights of Columbus and also a benevolent organization. The basic membership requirements are that the applicant must be at least 18 years old and a Catholic woman.
Feist said the organization focuses on spiritual union with other Catholic women and serving those in need. Though the local membership has been greater than 110, it’s currently around 80 women. The local court typically meets at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on the first Tuesday of each month and starts with the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. with a business meeting and benevolent activities following. At least once a year the group meets at the St. John’s Catholic Church.
The local court started in March of 1929. Just two years later, they hosted the CDA State Convention in Pierre. The times have changed, considering the bills from that convention totaled $65.30, according to Feist. There are now 39 courts in the state and one Junior Catholic Daughters of America court. Ten South Dakota courts have disbanded for various reasons during the organization’s more than 100-year history in the state.
Feist said, like so many organizations, the Daughters found women don’t seem to have as much time as their mothers and grandmothers did to volunteer in such groups. But the group still draws members, most likely due to the socializing and community volunteering.
“I think the greatest benefit is the fellowship,” vice regent Patty Pugh said. “It’s wonderful.”
That fellowship often occurs during activities that benefit others — the wide range of projects that the Catholic Daughters call their Circle of Love. During their meeting on Jan. 4, the ladies prepared gifts donated through an Advent Baby Shower program going to Birthright in Pierre, which helps pregnant women.
While the nearly 250 items will help, donated items are down from around 300, most likely because donating is still recovering from the pandemic’s effects.
The Daughters host three blood drives each year, in January, May and September. Their last one broke their previous drive records. On Jan. 11, they are hosting a drive at the Catholic Family Services Building, 1221 E. Broadway Ave., from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Coming up, the Daughters also assist with the annual Walk For Life and Hour of Reflection event on Jan. 30 at the Capitol building.
COVID-19 is still affecting the community-fundraising rummage sales. The group only held one in 2020. The group no longer has the event in the St. Joseph School gymnasium due to the school’s pandemic precautions. In February, the Daughters will distribute personally-signed cards to various facilities for homebound residents during Valentine’s Day. The Daughters used to give each card in person, but COVID-19 precautions changed the deliveries to the reception desk.
The group tries to couch projects in a fun, social atmosphere, with most meetings and events including refreshments and some potlucks.
Feist said they also conduct youth-theme contests — poetry, art, essay, computer art, photography and music. The Daughters visit and bring Christmas trays to the homebound and nursing home residents, offer spiritual support for active military families, support domestic violence awareness and do additional programs chosen by the court.
There is some pomp and circumstance with the Daughters. The officers’ robes are steeped in tradition and symbolism during the few formal occasions. Formality requires white shoes, purple or blue robes depending on the officer’s position, and limited jewelry such as just the woman’s wedding band.
Officers and members of the local Court of St. Ann say they welcome new applicants to join the spiritual union and serve those in need.
