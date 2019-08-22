It’s going to take awhile to get the Cattleman’s Club Steakhouse ready to serve steaks again after the early morning fire that was quickly doused on Wednesday, owner Cindy Arch says.
“We’re looking at a couple weeks, probably,” Arch told the Capital Journal on Thursday. “There’s lots of smoke damage.”
It was caused by “spontaneous combustion” of dirty cleaning rags, she said.
The fire call came in about 5:10 a.m., Aug. 21, after her son, Dalton Blair, was awakened by smoke alarms.
The Pierre Rural Fire Department was on the scene by about 5:27 a.m. and had the small fire in a small room off the kitchen quenched within about 10 minutes, Fire Chief Jason Roggow said.
Blair was staying in the residence in the upper level of the building that overlooks the Missouri River across state Highway 34 about 5 miles east of Pierre.
“Thank God the smoke alarms went off,” Arch said. “Dalton did the right thing. He went outside, touched the door and it was hot. So he called 911. They said if he had opened that door, it would not have been good.”
Arch said the fire’s cause was determined to be from cleaning materials.
“It was our dirty rag bag. Spontaneous combustion.”
Chief Roggow said the small space involved limited the time and the water needed to put out the fire, which also mean there wasn’t much water damage to speak of.
“A big ‘thank you’ to them,” Arch said.
“The good thing was, my office is right above where that fire started,” Arch said. “And it didn’t hurt my office because of the fire-rated ceiling tiles that were there.”
She was referring to ceiling tiles made out of fire-retardant material.
Her father, Myril Arch, bought the large building in 1981 at auction in Pierre, where it had been a state-owned structure — housing the Head Start program for a time — on Nicollet, just across the street from the Capitol, she said. He had to battle Pierre city officials for several years to get the property — now well outside city jurisdiction — rezoned, Arch said.
Myril Arch moved the building out to the site in about 1984. He and his son, Myril Arch II, finally got the Cattleman’s Club kitchen cooking in August, 1986, on money borrowed from friends and sawdust on the Club floor “because I couldn’t afford carpet,” Myril Arch said in a history on the Cattleman’s Club website.
“Thirty-three years ago,” Cindy Arch said on Thursday.
The Cattleman’s Club is on a corner of the Arch ranch, which Cindy Arch leases out now to a cattle producer.
Cindy Arch has owned and operated it since 1994.
Myril Arch died in 2013.
She opened a Cattleman’s Club in Mitchell in 2014.
Until the Cattleman’s Club outside Pierre is repaired, her customers have got to go to Mitchell,” she said. “It’s a short drive.”
