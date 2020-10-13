Quantcast

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick exclusive hot topical watchdog enterprise featured special report top story

CDC: South Dakota COVID infection rate is nation’s sixth highest; Gained more cases in last week than several larger states

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Photo

Shown is a map of South Dakota, sprinkled with several highly magnified images of the virus that creates COVID-19. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Dakota has 3,238 coronavirus infections for every 100,000 residents, a rate that is the nation’s sixth highest.

 Photos and graphics are provided

3,238

That is how many COVID-19 infections South Dakota features for every 100,000 residents, according to Monday data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only five states -- Louisiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama -- have higher infection rates when measured per 100,000.

The national average for coronavirus cases for every 100,000 residents is 2,339, as of late Monday.

Also Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health for the first time confirmed the number of active infections in the state had surpassed the 6,000-mark, reaching a total of 6,062.

South Dakota Versus Bordering States

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC as of Monday, for South Dakota and its neighboring states:

  • North Dakota -- 3,649

  • SOUTH DAKOTA -- 3,238

  • Iowa -- 3,158

  • Nebraska -- 2,715

  • Minnesota -- 2,022

  • Montana -- 1,760

  • Wyoming -- 1,317

In comparison to some of its neighbors, South Dakota’s rate of deaths related to COVID-19 is lower per 100,000. The coronavirus death rate per 100,000 follows:

  • Iowa -- 46

  • North Dakota -- 45

  • Minnesota -- 39

  • SOUTH DAKOTA -- 32

  • Nebraska -- 26

  • Montana -- 19

  • Wyoming -- 9

South Dakota Compared To Larger States

With an estimated 6,045,680 residents among Baltimore and the rest of the state, Maryland’s population is nearly seven times that of South Dakota’s 884,659. Furthermore, the U.S. Census Bureau shows Maryland with 595 people per square mile, a figure which dwarfs South Dakota’s 10.7 people per square mile.

However, in the last seven days as of Monday, Maryland saw 4,070 new COVID-19 cases.

South Dakota, during the same seven-day stretch, gained 4,146 new coronavirus infections, CDC statistics show

Listed below are the other states with larger populations that saw fewer new COVID-19 infections in the seven days prior to Monday than South Dakota’s 4,146:

  • Maine -- 178

  • New Hampshire -- 498

  • Hawaii -- 732

  • Delaware -- 767

  • Rhode Island -- 1,218

  • West Virginia -- 1,500

  • Connecticut -- 1,741

  • Oregon -- 2,485

  • New Mexico -- 2,506

  • Nevada -- 3,667

  • Massachusetts -- 3,728

  • Washington (state) -- 3,988

  • Montana -- 4,067

  • Idaho -- 4,102

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories