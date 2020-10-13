CDC: South Dakota COVID infection rate is nation’s sixth highest; Gained more cases in last week than several larger states

3,238
That is how many COVID-19 infections South Dakota features for every 100,000 residents, according to Monday data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Only five states -- Louisiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama -- have higher infection rates when measured per 100,000.
The national average for coronavirus cases for every 100,000 residents is 2,339, as of late Monday.
Also Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health for the first time confirmed the number of active infections in the state had surpassed the 6,000-mark, reaching a total of 6,062.
South Dakota Versus Bordering States
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC as of Monday, for South Dakota and its neighboring states:
North Dakota -- 3,649
SOUTH DAKOTA -- 3,238
Iowa -- 3,158
Nebraska -- 2,715
Minnesota -- 2,022
Montana -- 1,760
Wyoming -- 1,317
In comparison to some of its neighbors, South Dakota’s rate of deaths related to COVID-19 is lower per 100,000. The coronavirus death rate per 100,000 follows:
Iowa -- 46
North Dakota -- 45
Minnesota -- 39
SOUTH DAKOTA -- 32
Nebraska -- 26
Montana -- 19
Wyoming -- 9
South Dakota Compared To Larger States
With an estimated 6,045,680 residents among Baltimore and the rest of the state, Maryland’s population is nearly seven times that of South Dakota’s 884,659. Furthermore, the U.S. Census Bureau shows Maryland with 595 people per square mile, a figure which dwarfs South Dakota’s 10.7 people per square mile.
However, in the last seven days as of Monday, Maryland saw 4,070 new COVID-19 cases.
South Dakota, during the same seven-day stretch, gained 4,146 new coronavirus infections, CDC statistics show.
Listed below are the other states with larger populations that saw fewer new COVID-19 infections in the seven days prior to Monday than South Dakota’s 4,146:
Maine -- 178
New Hampshire -- 498
Hawaii -- 732
Delaware -- 767
Rhode Island -- 1,218
West Virginia -- 1,500
Connecticut -- 1,741
Oregon -- 2,485
New Mexico -- 2,506
Nevada -- 3,667
Massachusetts -- 3,728
Washington (state) -- 3,988
Montana -- 4,067
Idaho -- 4,102
