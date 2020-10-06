On Oct. 1, women dressed in flapper costumes gathered in Griffin Park’s community room to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.
The event, "Her Vote, Her Voice," took place in support of the South Dakota State Historical Society. The contributions will be used to support several projects aimed at raising awareness of, and celebrate, women’s role in South Dakota’s history.
“One hundred years ago, South Dakota women earned the right to vote for their daughters, nieces and granddaughters and all women of today. It’s an important landmark in the history of this country and the state of South Dakota, which has close ties with some of the key suffragists,” event organizer Fee Jacobsen said. “A centennial celebration of women gaining the right to vote is an excellent way to remind everyone that equal rights for all eligible citizens is crucial to a democracy and that it hasn’t always been so in the history of this country.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the turnout was less than expected, but served well in allowing for social distancing.
Attendees listened to 1920s music and enjoyed a spread of refreshments provided by Jan Cone and Jan Lester. They had an opportunity to vote on made-up local referenda, and, in the spirit of women’s suffrage, did not allow men to vote. Kristin Gabriel created the ballots and operated the voting table.
The three items on the ballot were:
An initiated measure to incorporate the municipalities of Pierre and Fort Pierre into one city to be named "The Emerald City."
An initiated measure to no longer allow men the right to vote because they didn’t take it seriously in the first place.
An initiated measure to require all males to be clean shaven – facial hair will no longer be permitted.
Additionally, Historic Preservation Officer Liz Almlie presented a program on the history of suffrage, Women’s Vote Centennial Delegates Chair Patricia Miller explained what the donations would go toward as well as the Wall of Honor project, and former director of the South Dakota Press Nancy Tystad Koupal donated books to the attendees.
