Gary Wietgrefe and other military veterans plan to celebrate the centennial of South Dakota’s Civil War monument near Capitol Lake in Pierre at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1.
Everyone is welcome, he said.
Wietgrefe, who may be best known in these parts for bicycling from Pierre to North Pole, Alaska, in 2018, said the monument dedicated June 1, 1920, represents the best ideals of America, especially equal rights for all, won through a bloody war and still being realized.
A century ago at the dedication of the tall monument with a Union soldier on top, Gov. Peter Norbeck thanked “so many of the old boys,” who were there.
There won’t be any “old boys” who fought in the Civil War at the centennial re-dedication on Monday. But there will be some veterans, such as Wietgrefe, who served in the 1970s.
He says June 1 should be celebrated as South Dakota citizens’ spending some funds “In Honor of the Defenders of our Nation.”
South Dakota didn’t become a state until a 24 years after the Civil War ended. And it took longer, is taking longer, perhaps, for the rights summed up by President Abraham Lincoln in his valedictory address after Battle of Gettysburg that the nation remain “dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal” to be fully realized.
In a program for the Monday’s celebration, Wietgrefe lists freedoms — racial, ethnic, voting, , gender, economic and age — has guaranteed by amendments to the Constitution after the Civil War.
He plans to read the Gettysburg Address, Monday, all 272 words, Wietgrefe said.
He said “pandemic social distancing” will be encouraged at the ceremony.
Wietgrefe plans to read this unmatched ending to Lincoln’s address of Nov. 19, 1863 before so many graves in a little Pennsylvania town:
“The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
