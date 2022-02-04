Pierre's Center House Transitional Facility is moving to a new home after selling its property in October and purchasing a new one in December, putting the facility's operators on a stronger financial footing.
The halfway house's former Broadway Avenue site sold with enough profit to pay off the facility's debt and allow Calvary United Pentecostal Church to buy the new location with cash, removing the need to operate under a home mortgage or debt.
Center House provides services for women paroled from the state prison in Pierre and began in 2018 serving 11 women that year.
Volunteers fixed up Center House's first location, a repossessed home. And volunteers will pitch in again to help prepare for the new house, another repossessed home that has been empty since 2018.
Serving others
Pastor Jack Benjamin and Amy Hansen run the halfway house. Benjamin said the program no longer needed a five-bedroom and three-bath home. The new location is smaller with four bedrooms and two baths, with one bedroom reserved for the on-site leader.
"A change we have this time is we have a house mom who will live on the property. We've always wanted one, but it took a while to find the right person," Hansen said. "The mom is a former inmate herself who has been rehabititalized. She is doing successfully, and is able to relate to the ladies because she knows where they are coming from. She's been through a lot of training with us, though. She does what we call the Genesis Process."
Hansen found the smaller location and dedicated space for the house's on-site leader wouldn't impede Center House's ability to serve the incoming women.
"Three women at a time is about our average anyway," she said. "Each lady is required to stay six months, but if they choose to stay longer because they are doing well, we let them."
While the center started with 11 women using the program in 2018, it received seven women in 2020 and three in 2021, with the last clients graduating in August before the October sale.
Hanson said one reason for the declining numbers was women staying longer, with the last two staying 18 months each.
Benjamin said the pandemic curtailed many prisoner programs during coronavirus lockdowns. But he added the prison reopened sporadically to outside programs.
Calvary Church tries to remain active within the prison, offering Bible studies, church services, counseling and an addiction class called Christian Intervention Treatment. Center House's new on-site leader also learns the Christian Intervention Treatment class.
Hansen said the group's goal has always been to remain financially self-sufficient. And the Center House's new financial footing should help.
"With no debt, fundraising can go toward the program itself rather than toward a house payment, which will put us in a whole better position," Hansen said.
Improving lives
Benjamin and Hansen do not want to publicize the new location's address for safety and promote a more successful transition for the released women.
"We just don't want former friends to try to look these ladies up and try to influence their lives," Hansen said. "Some have abusive boyfriends, drug dealers. We don't want them to feel like people can find them — for their own safety. Parole calls it changing your playmates and your playgrounds. You've got to change the people you hang out with and the places you go. A lot of time, Pierre is that new place for them."
Benjamin added that a sound support system makes a huge difference wherever the released women go.
"The problem is a lot of them go home to family, and many of those are alcoholics or drug addicts, and that's not going to work," he said. "We find if they don't stay with us long, they don't do well. The longer they stay, the better they do, which is typical of any treatment program."
Center House receives clients through referrals from parole officers and others in the prison system.
"Most of our connection is through the women's prison. Because we are there teaching classes and doing Bible studies, we get to build that relationship first before we decide if they come," Hansen said. "It's a huge benefit for us. We get to know the best we can on how serious these ladies are for change. We are looking forward to getting ladies back in here and help them the best we can."
But the program isn't an easy commitment for the women walking through Center House's doors. And the clients know the facility's strict rules in advance.
Center House can inspect bedrooms at any time, perform drug tests and the participants must hold a job and pay rent. The program also requires participants to attend a church, though not specifically Calvary Church.
Benjamin said that seven former clients are already off parole, and as far as he knows, only one client who spent a short stay at Center House is back in prison.
New home
Volunteers are remodeling the property to get it ready for incoming clients and the facility's on-site leader. Center House wants to have the doors ready to open in time for its first registered client, who is due for parole in late February or early March.
Volunteers from other United Pentecostal Churches in Aberdeen, Mitchell and Watertown with electrical, plumbing, carpentry and handyman skills are joining local volunteers to help complete the work, much of which takes place on weekends.
"It needs a lot of work. But we did it once. We can do it again," Benjamin said.
Hansen compared the renovation of the home into a new halfway house to the rehabilitation of its future inhabitants. She found a "symbolic" way of looking at the two transformations as they help people turn their lives around and improve the repossessed homes.
"A weird side effect is we are really improving the community, taking these homes and fixing them," she said. "The property values go up when the properties are sold and back on the tax rolls at a higher value. It's reminiscent of helping the ladies rebuild their lives."
