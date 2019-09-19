Hundreds of Pierre-area residents are expected to join the free Heart Walk on September 21 to raise funds to fight heart disease and stroke. The annual event begins at 10:00 a.m. at Hyde Stadium.
The fundraising event is a non-competitive one-mile and three-mile walk to support the mission of the American Heart Association in South Dakota.
Heart Walk participants will also enjoy the Heart Festival, which includes educational activities, and healthy snacks, as well as a Kids Zone with fun activities for children. The Heart Walk is a free event and is open to the public.
This year’s slogan is “Heart Walk participants take healthy steps to stomp out heart disease and stroke. ”For information on participating in the Heart Walk, visit www.WestCentralSDHeartWalk.org.
Physical activity is anything that makes a person move their body and burn calories. The simplest, positive change someone can make to effectively improve their heart health is to start walking. It is enjoyable, free, easy, social and great exercise. A walking program is flexible and boasts high success rates because people can stick with it. It is easy for walking to become a regular and satisfying part of life.
